Oct 8 Citigroup Inc's consumer finance
unit, OneMain Financial Holdings Inc, filed for an initial
public offering of its common stock, a big step in the No. 3
U.S. bank's plan to sell unwanted assets and focus on wealthier
clients.
OneMain is part of Citi Holdings, which Citigroup created
during the financial crisis to park assets that it wanted to
eventually divest or wind down.
After chipping away at it over the past few years, the bank
had reduced Citi Holdings' assets to $111 billion by the end of
the second quarter, from a peak of more than $875 billion.
OneMain, which has assets of about $10 billion, provides
personal loans for meeting unexpected expenses such as medical
bills or car repairs and for buying small-ticket items such as
refrigerators and televisions.
Citigroup has been wanting to hive off the business since
2011 but potential buyers had trouble raising funds.
Subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc, majority owned by
Fortress Investment Group LLC, held talks with banks in
recent weeks about financing a potential takeover of OneMain,
the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing sources.
Some analysts have questioned whether Citigroup is filing
IPO paperwork as a negotiating tactic to attract interest from
more potential investors, the WSJ said.
Fortress and other private equity firms have expressed
interest in OneMain, sources familiar with the matter have told
Reuters, but Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat said in May he was
unwilling to sell at the prices offered.
OneMain makes loans of up to $15,000 through a network of
1,141 branches and services about 1.3 million customers. It
advanced $3.2 billion new funds in 2013.
OneMain filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday to raise a nominal amount of $50 million
though that figure is used to calculate registration fees. The
final amount raised is likely to be higher.(1.usa.gov/1t2Ab3C)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Citigroup is the lead underwriter to the offering.
Citi's shares were up 0.8 percent at $51.69 at mid-morning.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)