WASHINGTON Nov 13 Springleaf Holdings
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy OneMain Financial
Holdings from a subsidiary of Citigroup Inc on condition
that it sell 127 branch offices, the Justice Department said on
Friday.
Springleaf, which specializes in personal and auto loans,
agreed to sell the branches in 11 states, to Lendmark,
Springleaf said. The new company will have 1,850 branches.
Jay Levine, Springleaf's president, said that the merger
with OneMain would "create the premier personal finance business
in the United States, with branches across 43 states and 2.4
million customers."
The Justice Department's Bill Baer, who heads the Antitrust
Division, said the deal would protect consumers with limited
credit options.
"Today's proposed settlement will ensure that subprime
borrowers in over 100 local markets across the United States
continue to enjoy the benefits of competition when they seek
these important loan products," he said.
