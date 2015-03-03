* Sale a major step in Citi's plan to sell unwanted assets
* Deal value less than what many analysts had expected
* Deal to help add about $1 bln to Citi's earnings before
taxes
* Combined firm to have $15 bln in assets, 2,000 branches in
U.S.
* Springleaf shares touch record high, Citi marginally
higher
(Adds details on OneMain's financials and operations, CEO and
analyst comments)
By Avik Das
March 3 Springleaf Holdings Inc said it
would buy Citigroup Inc's OneMain Financial Holdings Inc
for $4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender
in the United States.
Citigroup has been seeking to hive off OneMain since at
least 2011 as part of the No. 3 U.S. bank's plan to sell
unwanted assets and focus on wealthier clients.
The deal will create a lender with $15 billion in assets and
nearly 2,000 branches, serving the large and growing population
of non-prime customers in the United States.
Springleaf shares soared 38 percent to a record $52.44 on
Tuesday. Citigroup's shares were marginally higher at $53.73.
The deal with Springleaf for Citi's most profitable business
was widely expected, but the price was less than what many
analysts had anticipated. Reuters reported on Feb. 20 that the
deal was close.
Jefferies & Co, reiterating its "buy" rating on Springleaf's
stock, said it had expected OneMain to fetch $5 billion.
OneMain, which provides loans to meet unexpected expenses
and to buy small-ticket items, has been profitable since posting
a $2 billion loss in 2010. Profit rose 7 percent to $415 million
in the nine months ended September.
OneMain has 1,140 branches in the United States, compared
with Citibank's 849.
Citigroup said it will use a part of the sale proceeds to
retire certain funding that supports Citi Holdings.
The combination of the debt retirement and the remaining
proceeds is expected to add about $1 billion to Citi's earnings
before income taxes.
OneMain is part of Citi Holdings, created during the
financial crisis to park assets that Citigroup wanted to divest
or wind down.
Citigroup had reduced Citi Holdings' assets to 5 percent of
total assets in 2014 from a peak of more than 30 percent.
OneMain had filed to go public in October. Citigroup had
always preferred an outright sale, but was unwilling to sell at
the prices offered and potential buyers had trouble raising
funds.
The combined company is expected to earn $800-$900 million
in 2017, Springleaf CEO Jay Levine said on a call.
Springleaf is majority owned by Fortress Investment Group
LLC, whose shares rose 2.7 percent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse and
Goldman Sachs are Springleaf's financial advisers, while Skadden
Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is legal counsel.
Citi is OneMain's financial adviser and Davis Polk &
Wardwell is its legal adviser.
