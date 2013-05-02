BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.14
* True North Commercial REIT reports strong asset and revenue growth in 2016
(Corrects to say research action is on ONEOK Partners LP , a unit of ONEOK Inc, and not on the parent company)
May 2 ONEOK Partners LP :
* Credit Suisse cuts price target by $5 to $53; rating neutral
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016