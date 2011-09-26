(Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Natural gas processor ONEOK Partners LP forecast 2012 net income to rise by a fifth helped by higher natural gas gathering and processing volumes from projects which will be placed into service next year.

The company said completion of several projects in the Bakken Shale, Cana-Woodford Shale and Granite Wash plays will strengthen earnings.

For 2012, ONEOK Partners expects net income $740-$800 million, up from its 2011 outlook of $630-$660 million.

For 2012, analysts expect net income of $585.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ONEOK Partners' shares were trading up 3.5 percent at $44.7 after market close on Monday. They closed at $43.28 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)