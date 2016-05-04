HOUSTON May 4 Oneok Partners could earn
$200 million more from ethane transportation and fractionation
services without any additional investment if producers increase
recoveries of the natural gas liquid from the gas stream, the
company said on Wednesday.
Roughly a third of all ethane on the midstream operator's
system is being rejected, or left in the gas stream, due to its
low price, company executives said in a quarterly earnings call.
They said the company could transport an additional 140,000
barrels per day of ethane on its systems from the U.S. Midwest,
35,000 barrels per day from the Williston, and 10,000 barrels
per day from the Permian, if recoveries pick up.
Ethane, the lightest hydrocarbon in the natural gas liquids
complex, is primarily used to make petrochemicals. It has been
rejected at an unprecedented rate since 2013, executives said,
as a supply overhang severely weakened its value.
In mid-December, ethane at the Mont Belvieu, Texas NGL hub
fell to just 12.75 cents per gallon, its weakest level in more
than two decades, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Prices have since rebounded to more than 19 cents per gallon
amid new opportunities to export the light hydrocarbon and
expectations for increased petrochemical demand from new
facilities slated to come on line next year.
Oneok expects to see an additional 93,000 barrels per day of
incremental petrochemical demand for ethane during the second
quarter of this year to the first quarter of 2017, which could
jump to 308,000 barrels per day by the second quarter of 2017
through the third quarter of that year.
Gathered natural gas liquids volumes on the company's system
rose by 6 percent over the same quarter later year, while
fractionated volumes increased by 16 percent, driven by new gas
processing plant connections in the Williston Basin of North
Dakota and U.S. Midwest, the company said.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio)