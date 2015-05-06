May 6 OneSavings Bank Plc said it
expected net interest margins ahead of expectations, helped by
its acquisition of a portfolio of UK-based second-charge
mortgages and the absence of competitive price pressure in the
year to date.
The lender said it continued to see attractive opportunities
for organic growth and would balance opportunities to maximise
risk adjusted shareholder returns.
OneSavings Bank, formed following the recapitalisation of
Kent Reliance Building Society by U.S. private equity group JC
Flowers in 2011, told Reuters in March that it was open to
takeover offers and expected more consolidation among smaller
banks after more than doubling its annual profit.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)