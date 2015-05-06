* Q1 net loans and advances grew by 455 mln stg
* Sees net interest margins ahead of expectations
* Increase in new business opportunities at attractive
margins - CEO
* Top performer on FTSE All Share Financials Index
* Stock gains nearly 6 pct
(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)
By Aashika Jain
May 6 OneSavings Bank Plc, Britain's
new specialist lender, said first-quarter net loans and advances
grew by 455 million pounds ($693 million), boosted by its
purchase of a portfolio of UK-based second-charge mortgages.
Shares in OneSavings Bank, which offers residential
mortgages, buy-to-let and SME loans, rose nearly 6 percent in
morning trade. The stock was the top performer on the FTSE All
Share Financials Index.
The lender said it was confident of achieving net interest
margins ahead of expectations, buoyed by the absence of
competition in its main markets.
Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood said he found
OneSavings in an advantageous position relative to the
mainstream banks and also the mainstream "challenger" banks.
"OneSavings lends in more specialist areas, so their ability
to defend margins and spur those margins is greater than the
mainstream lenders," Greenwood told Reuters.
OneSavings, which saw growth in lending backed by a recovery
in the buy-to-let market, said the housing market remained
supportive of buy-to-let mortgages.
"We have seen an encouraging increase in new business
opportunities at attractive margins and our capital position
remains solid," OneSavings Chief Executive Andy Golding said in
a statement.
Golding said that the bank was not experiencing pressure on
margins despite an uncertain political backdrop.
Voters in the world's fifth largest economy head to the
polls on Thursday.
Barclays raised its target price on OneSavings stock to 360
pence from 300 pence, and maintained its "overweight" rating.
OneSavings' peers Aldermore Group Plc and Shawbrook
Group Plc, which went public this year, joined the list
of credible challengers to Britain's "Big Five" - Lloyds
, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays and Santander UK.
Shares in Aldermore and Shawbrook fell marginally in morning
trade on Wednesday.
"Until Lloyds, RBS etc. start to turn the taps on, we
believe attractive volumes and margins will remain freely
available to the specialist providers like OneSavings Bank,"
Numis analysts said in a note.
OneSavings, formed following the recapitalisation of Kent
Reliance Building Society by U.S. private equity group JC
Flowers in 2011, said it continued to see attractive
opportunities for organic growth.
OneSavings Bank told Reuters in March that it was open to
takeover offers and expected more consolidation among smaller
banks after more than doubling its annual profit.
The stock was up 3.8 percent at 302 pence at 0950 GMT.
($1 = 0.6565 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)