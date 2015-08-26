Aug 26 British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 60 percent increase in underlying pretax profit for the first half, bolstered by a robust rise in lending to small and medium enterprises.

The challenger bank, which was the first bank to list among others in more than a decade on the London Stock Exchange last year, said it expected loan book growth for the full year marginally ahead of the 29 percent growth in 2014.

Shares in OneSavings, which offers residential mortgages, buy-to-let and SME loans, have risen more than 80 percent in value from since going public last year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)