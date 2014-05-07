LONDON May 7 New British lender OneSavings Bank said on Wednesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange to raise funds to bolster its capital and provide funding for future growth.

OneSavings, which is backed by private equity group JC Flowers, said it expected to raise gross proceeds of 41.5 million pounds ($70.5 million) following a flotation of at least 30 percent of the business on London's main market. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)