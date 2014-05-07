BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON May 7 New British lender OneSavings Bank said on Wednesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange to raise funds to bolster its capital and provide funding for future growth.
OneSavings, which is backed by private equity group JC Flowers, said it expected to raise gross proceeds of 41.5 million pounds ($70.5 million) following a flotation of at least 30 percent of the business on London's main market. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: