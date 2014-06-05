(Adds Reuters instrument code in first paragraph)
LONDON, June 5 British lender OneSavings Bank
has set the offer price for its London initial public
offering at 170 pence a share, valuing it at 413 million pounds
($692 million), the business said on Thursday.
The statement confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday that
the lender would price at the bottom of its price range of
170-225 pence a share. The listing will raise gross proceeds of
134 million pounds, OneSavings said, of which the lender will
receive 41.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry)