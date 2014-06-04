UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, June 4 Britain's OneSavings Bank is set to price its London stock market listing at 170 pence a share, at the bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 413 million pounds ($691.3 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.
OneSavings, which is owned by US private equity fund JC Flowers, had originally targeted a price range of 170-225 pence a share, and a valuation of 413-530 million pounds, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.