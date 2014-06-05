BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) -
* Shares in JC Flowers' OneSavings bank rise in conditional dealings in London IPO
* Shares open at 172 pence (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.