MELBOURNE, April 3 Australia's second-largest
steelmaker, OneSteel Ltd, said on Tuesday it plans to
change the company's name to Arrium Ltd to reflect its shift
towards mining and materials and attract new investors.
The company said in February that its name was deterring
potential new investors since steel accounted for only 47
percent of total assets, down from 92 percent five years ago.
OneSteel's steel manufacturing and distribution business has
been hard hit by a downturn in Australia's construction and
engineering sectors, pushing its steel manufacturing business to
another loss for the first half.
"The name Arrium provides a better association with the
company's current mining and materials businesses, as well as
better accommodating its strategic growth focus on mining
and mining consumables," the company said in a statement.
The new name needs to be approved at a shareholders meeting
on May 8.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Michael Perry)