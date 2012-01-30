SYDNEY Jan 30 Australian steelmaker OneSteel said it welcomed news that the government would provide a A$64 million ($68 million) grant to improve the competitiveness and economic sustainability of the company's local steel manufacturing business.

Payment of the advance was expected within 30 working days and will be recorded as income in the company's financial statements for the 2012 financial year, the company said.

Australia's Steel Transformation Plan is part of a package of support for industries affected by Australia's new carbon tax laws, which come into effect this year.

