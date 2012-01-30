SYDNEY Jan 30 Australian steelmaker
OneSteel said it welcomed news that the government
would provide a A$64 million ($68 million) grant to improve the
competitiveness and economic sustainability of the company's
local steel manufacturing business.
Payment of the advance was expected within 30 working days
and will be recorded as income in the company's financial
statements for the 2012 financial year, the company said.
Australia's Steel Transformation Plan is part of a package of
support for industries affected by Australia's new carbon tax
laws, which come into effect this year.
($1 = 0.9409 Australian dollars)
