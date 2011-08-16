* More job cuts likely after current review

* Plays down talk of a tie up with rival BlueScope

* Full-year underlying profit below forecasts

* Production in current first half likely to be flat (Adds MD quotes from conference call, details)

MELBOURNE, Aug 16 OneSteel , Australia's second-largest steelmaker, forecast a soft outlook for the first half after posting underlying full-year profit down 2.5 percent, with pressure from a strong Australian dollar crimping steel margins and volumes.

OneSteel said on Tuesday it has started a review of its product portfolio and Managing Director and Chief Executive Geoff Plummer said further job cuts were likely.

"Given our concern about the Australian market for steel and the weak outlook for domestic construction we will have to be looking at further reductions, unfortunately," he told a media call.

Plummer said 400 jobs have already been cut recently in manufacturing and distribution, taking the total since the global financial crisis to some 1,500 jobs.

OneSteel said its sales volumes remain at weak levels around 15 to 20 percent below pre global crisis levels, and the steelmaker expects production and operating levels in the first half of the 2012 fiscal year to be flat.

OneSteel, which makes long steel products such as bars, pipes and rails, said full-year net profit before one-off items fell to A$235 million from A$241 million a year ago, below consensus estimates of A$248 million.

Plummer played down media speculation about a business tie-up with larger rival BlueScope , saying their businesses were quite different.

"I think there is only a pretty specific set of circumstances where those things would make sense," he said.

Plummer said the company's internal review was focused on stemming cash losses from the business, and closing down the blast furnace at Whyalla was not likely.

"The costs to close Whyalla would be very significant. You would only close Whyalla if you were permanently exiting a lot of the business."

Shares in OneSteel, which closed on Monday at A$1.435, have slumped 47 percent this year, outperforming larger rival BlueScope's 60 percent slide, as the domestic construction market weakened and the Aussie dollar surged. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)