(Adds background, forecasts)

Nov 2 OneSteel Ltd , Australia's second-largest steelmaker, cut its earnings guidance after iron ore prices dropped by almost a third in three weeks, sending its shares down 17 percent to an 11-year low.

OneSteel, which makes long steel products such as bars, pipes and rails and also produces iron ore, now expects first-half net profit in the range of A$55 million($56.66 million) to A$75 million, down from A$125 million a year earlier, excluding one-off items, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts had on average been expecting full year net income of A$321 million.

"The company has revised down its earnings expectations for November and December due to the recent collapse in iron ore prices, which are now around 30 percent below their levels three weeks ago," OneSteel said.

OneSteel's full-year underlying profit fell 2.5 percent in 2011, with pressure from a strong Australian dollar crimping steel margins and volumes.

OneSteel is reviewing its product portfolio and Managing Director and Chief Executive Geoff Plummer has flagged job cuts were likely.

Plummer said in August that 400 jobs had already been cut recently in manufacturing and distribution, taking the total since the 2008 global financial crisis to some 1,500 jobs.

Shares in OneSteel were down 15 percent at A$1.02 at 2315 GMT. The stock traded above A$3 in February.

Meanwhile, shares in larger rival BlueScope fell 5.4 percent to A$0.79 in a broader market down 1.7 percent . ($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)