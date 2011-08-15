MELBOURNE Aug 16 OneSteel , Australia's second-largest steelmaker, posted a full-year profit down 2.5 percent, with pressure from a strong Australian dollar crimping domestic steel margins and volumes, and said the outlook for domestic construction was weak.

The steelmaker said on Tuesday it expects production and operating levels in the first half to be flat and it has started a review of its product portfolio.

OneSteel, which makes long steel products such as bars, pipes and rails, said net profit before one-off items, fell to A$235 million from A$241 million a year ago.

That fell short of consensus estimates of A$248 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in OneSteel, which closed on Monday at A$1.435, have slumped 47 percent this year, outperforming larger rival BlueScope's 60 percent slide, as the domestic construction market weakened and the Aussie dollar surged.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)