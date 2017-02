Nov 2 Australia's Onesteel Ltd expects net profit in the range of A$55 million($56.66 million) to A$75 million in the first half, excluding one-off items, the company said on Wednesday.

Earnings would be dented by a fall in iron ore prices, OneSteel said in a statement.

"The company has revised down its earnings expectations for November and December due to the recent collapse in iron ore prices, which are now around 30 percent below their levels three weeks ago," OneSteel said. ($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)