UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
MELBOURNE Feb 21 OneSteel, Australia's second-largest steelmaker, posted an underlying first-half profit ahead of forecasts boosted by its mining business, and said it expects a significant improvement in its steel business performance in the second half.
OneSteel said its underlying net profit was A$78 million for the first half.
That compared with market forecasts of a profit before one-off charges of A$63.5 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.
The forecasts are before a A$130 million writedown for the LiteSteel business.
Including the writedowns, OneSteel posted a net loss of A$74 million, down from a net profit of A$116 million a year ago. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.
LIMA, Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.