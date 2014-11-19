By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 19 Credit monitoring company One
Technologies LP will refund $22 million to customers to settle
U.S government allegations that its websites inadequately
disclosed its charges for credit scores, the two sides said on
Wednesday.
A draft complaint from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
alleged that the Dallas-based privately held company advertised
free access to credit scores but charged customers $29.95 per
month. At least 210,000 people have complained about One
Technologies' practices since 2008, the FTC said in the
complaint.
In addition to $22 million in customer refunds, One
Technologies changed its websites to make advisories about what
it charged more conspicuous, the company and the FTC said.
One Technologies said it has about 15 percent to 20 percent
of the credit monitoring market, which is dominated by Experian
and Equifax One Technologies has some 50 websites with names
like FreeScore360.com, FreeScoreOnline.com and ScoreSense.com.
"One Technology is pleased to have resolved this matter. Our
intention was always to sign up only those customers who wanted
our product and were aware of its benefits," General Counsel
Fred Loeber said in a telephone interview. "We always believed
that we complied with the law."
The company said in a news release that it had made
disclosures about charges more prominent on its websites, in
what it claimed "set a new standard for the industry's clearest
and simplest subscription disclosures."
