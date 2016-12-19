UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Dec 19 SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to invest $1 billion in OneWeb Ltd, which is building a constellation of satellites to improve global broadband access, the Japanese Internet conglomerate and the U.S. startup firm said on Monday.
The investment is part of a $1.2 billion fundraising by OneWeb, with the remaining $200 million funded by its current investors.
The announcement comes after SoftBank's founder billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son pledged a $50 billion investment in the United States in a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump this month.
OneWeb, established in 2012, aims to provide affordable internet access "to billions of people around the world," the company said in a statement.
Existing investors in OneWeb include Qualcomm Inc and Airbus Group. (Editing by Keith Weir)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.