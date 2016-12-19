Dec 19 SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to invest $1 billion in OneWeb Ltd, which is building a constellation of satellites to improve global broadband access, the Japanese Internet conglomerate and the U.S. startup firm said on Monday.

The investment is part of a $1.2 billion fundraising by OneWeb, with the remaining $200 million funded by its current investors.

The announcement comes after SoftBank's founder billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son pledged a $50 billion investment in the United States in a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump this month.

OneWeb, established in 2012, aims to provide affordable internet access "to billions of people around the world," the company said in a statement.

Existing investors in OneWeb include Qualcomm Inc and Airbus Group. (Editing by Keith Weir)