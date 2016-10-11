Oct 11 Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp appointed Brian Horton portfolio manager at Onex Credit, which focuses on non-investment grade credit investing and manages about $7.5 billion.
Horton, who has about 25 years of experience, will work with Paul Travers and focus on the collateralized loan obligation platform.
Toronto-based Onex says its businesses have about $36 billion in assets generating annual revenue of $23 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
