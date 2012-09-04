TORONTO, Sept 4 Private equity giant Onex Corp said on Tuesday it would acquire Kentucky-based SGS International Inc, a graphics servicing provider to the packaging industry, for $813 million.

The deal will see Onex Partners III, Onex's $4.7 billion private equity fund, make a $260 million equity investment in SGS, of which Onex's share is about $65 million as a limited partner in the fund. SGS senior management team will also make an equity investment, the companies said.