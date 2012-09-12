MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian tycoon Mikhail
Prokhorov's Onexim group is in talks with two potential buyers
to sell a stake in Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold
miner, it said on Wednesday, confirming previous reports.
Onexim, which indirectly controls around 37.78 percent in
Polyus Gold, said has been in discussions to sell all, or some
of its interests in the company.
"Onexim... confirms that it is in preliminary discussions,
regarding a possible sale of some, or all, of its interest in
Polyus Gold, with two potential purchasers in respect of an
interest of less than 20 percent each in Polyus Gold," Onexim
said in an emailed statement.
On Tuesday, two sources familiar with the discussions told
Reuters that Nafta Moskva, the investment vehicle of businessman
Suleiman Kerimov, was seeking to buy out a stake in Polyus Gold.
Nafta denied it was interested in Polyus Gold.
Polyus has a market capitalisation of around $10.4 billion,
according to the company's data.