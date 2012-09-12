* Prokhorov's Onexim in talks with two potential buyers

* Stake worth about $3.8 bln at current value

* Prokhorov abandons plan to merge Polyus with global rival

* Shareholder Kerimov may finance a buyer for stake

By Polina Devitt and Megan Davies

MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group is in talks with two potential buyers to sell its near-$4 billion stake in the country's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold.

The company's announcement on Wednesday signals the abandonment by the businessman-turned-politician of his attempt to use Polyus as a platform for a global merger, as valuations of gold miners languish at their lowest in 17 years in relation to rallying gold prices.

It may also herald an all-Russian alliance involving co-owner Suleiman Kerimov, as the industry faces rising costs to unlock challenging new deposits in Russia's remote far east and a political climate widely seen as hostile by foreign players.

Prokhorov, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $13 billion, ran on a liberal ticket and placed third in the presidential election won by Vladimir Putin in March. His political future is uncertain, leading to speculation that he would like to reduce his financial exposure in Russia.

In a statement, Onexim said it is "in preliminary discussions, regarding a possible sale of some or all of its interest in Polyus Gold, with two potential purchasers in respect of an interest of less than 20 percent each in Polyus Gold".

Onexim, which owns 38 percent of Polyus, did not identify the two potential buyers, while a spokesman for Polyus declined to comment.

The investment firm of Kerimov, a billionaire from the north Caucasus region of Dagestan and owner of Russian first division soccer club Anzhi Makhachkala, denied on Tuesday being in talks to buy the Polyus stake, which is worth about $3.8 billion.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kerimov's company Nafta Moskva - through which he owns 40 percent of Polyus - said it was in talks to finance a potential buyer of Onexim's stake but was not interested in buying the stake itself.

"Nafta is currently in preliminary discussions with one of the potential purchasers of Onexim's shareholding ... with a view to Nafta providing financial or other support (on terms to be agreed) to that purchaser," Nafta said in a statement.

Prokhorov's other interests include a stake in aluminium giant Rusal, the U.S. New Jersey Nets basketball team and the Yo-Mobile hybrid car project.

CONCERT PARTY?

Polyus obtained a coveted London listing in June, in a step towards inclusion in the FTSE 100 index that Prokhorov had hoped would give the company a liquid acquisition currency for a major international merger.

"We have always talked about this, that Polyus ideally does this, that it enlarges through a global merger," Prokhorov, 47, told Reuters TV that month.

He said at the time, however, that no talks were under way and acknowledged that depressed valuations for gold miners were an obstacle to a deal.

Polyus's shares made little headway after getting a place on the FTSE 100 index, but they have rallied by nearly 20 percent since Aug. 28 to value the company at $10 billion, suggesting that the market believes a deal is in the works.

Periods of weak performance by Polyus shares have in the past been followed by shareholder leaks that a merger is on the cards. Sources close to both major shareholders said in January that a deal to merge with Russia's Polymetal had been discussed, but no transaction ensued.

"There is enough evidence to conclude that Prokhorov would like to sell," said Barry Ehrlich, a metals and mining analyst at Alfa Bank in Moscow.

Analysts speculate that Kerimov may seek to put together a "concert party" of investors to buy out Prokhorov, citing the precedent of last year's merger between Uralkali and Silvinit to create the world's second-biggest potash producer.

Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday that Kerimov had agreed on a loan from state bank VTB to finance a deal, without disclosing any figures. VTB declined to comment.

"Prokhorov would sell for cash, not shares in another company, because he does not want to own a small stake in merged Polyus and Polymetal and he is looking to exit his Russian holdings," Ehrlich said.

"The question is whether Kerimov is able to find this cash and whether he wants to do it."