NEW DELHI Aug 30 India ONGC Videsh Ltd., the
overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp ,
seeks to buy producing assets in politically less risky
countries like North America to cut its risk and boost output,
its managing director said on Tuesday.
The Indian government has charged ONGC with securing energy
supplies overseas to fuel the country's fast-growing economy.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer, buys in
nearly 80 percent of its oil needs as expanding refining
capacity has outpaced growth in local oil output. ONGC's local
oil output has been almost stagnant in the last five years.
"We need to spread our risk. We need to diversify into
politically less risky countries like north America ... U.S.A.,
Canada. We would like to readjust our portfolio," Joeman Thomas
told reporters.
He said his firm wants to acquire producing assets in two to
three years. "Our short-term focus is to acquire stakes in
producing properties. Our focus is more on growing production".
ONGC Videsh aims to source 400,000 barrels per day of crude
from its assets overseas by 2020. It expects output from such
assets to reach 175,000 bpd in the current financial year
through to March 2012, he said.
The social and political upheaval in the Middle East and
parts of Africa has raised the risk profile of some of the
hydrocarbon-rich countries.
U.S. and Canadian companies such as Marathon ,
ConocoPhillips , Hess , Occidental and
Suncor pulled out of Libya at the start of the year and
have had little direct involvement there since then.
Thomas said a force majeure was still continuing at its
exploration block in Libya and it was still negotiating with
Iran to get development rights for the Farsi block.
India has recently managed to find a solution to a payment
issue with Iran after the Reserve Bank of India scrapped a
long-standing clearing house mechanism to pay for Iran oil
imports under U.S. pressure.
ONGC Videsh has a stake in 33 projects in 14 countries
including Vietnam, Sudan, Colombia, Russia, Syria, Venezuela,
Brazil, Myanmar, Libya and Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)