NEW DELHI Aug 30 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp is looking for producing assets in less politically risky regions, the head of its overseas arm said on Tuesday.

"We need to spread our risk. We need to diversify into politically less risky countries like north America ... U.S.A., Canada. We would like to readjust our portfolio," ONGC Videsh Managing Director Joeman Thomas told reporters.

India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer, importing about 80 percent of its crude needs. ONGC has led the efforts to scout for oil and gas assets abroad to meet demand in an economy growing around 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)