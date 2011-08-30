NEW DELHI Aug 30 Indian state-run explorer Oil
and Natural Gas Corp is looking for producing assets
in less politically risky regions, the head of its overseas arm
said on Tuesday.
"We need to spread our risk. We need to diversify into
politically less risky countries like north America ... U.S.A.,
Canada. We would like to readjust our portfolio," ONGC Videsh
Managing Director Joeman Thomas told reporters.
India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer, importing
about 80 percent of its crude needs. ONGC has led the efforts to
scout for oil and gas assets abroad to meet demand in an economy
growing around 8.5 percent.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)