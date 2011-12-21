* Plans capex of 310 bln rupees in FY13 vs 280 bln this FY
* Capex to be funded from internal accruals
* To buy Cairn India stake in KG basin block for $47 mln
NEW DELHI, Dec 21 Indian state-run
explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp expects capital
expenditure of 310 billion rupees ($5.9 billion) in the
financial year starting April 2012, its chairman and managing
director said on Wednesday.
Most of the expenditure will be funded through internal
accruals, Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters on the sidelines of an
energy conference.
ONGC, which has been investing heavily to maintain output
from its old fields, has said it aims to raise its crude oil
production by 15 percent to 28 million tonnes, or 560,000
barrels per day (bpd), by March 2014.
The company expects capital expenditure of 280 billion
rupees in the current fiscal year ending March.
ONGC produces about 63 percent of India's oil output. The
bulk of ONGC's oil and gas output comes from old fields that
were witnessing an annual decline of 7-8 percent until a few
years ago, after which it began implementing techniques to
improve oil and gas recovery.
CAIRN STAKE
The state-run explorer plans to buy out a 10 percent stake
held by Cairn India in its KG-DWN-98/2 oil and gas
block off India's east coast, Vasudeva said.
"Our board has approved it," he told reporters.
ONGC, which owns the balance 90 percent stake and is the
block's operator, will pay about $47 million for Cairn's stake,
estimated on cost-basis.
The company had said in June it was in talks with Italian
oil major Eni and BG Group for the sale of up to
30 percent in the gas-rich block, which is situated close to
Reliance Industries' main D6 block in the Krishna
Godavari basin.
ONGC had earlier estimated the deepwater block to
potentially produce a total of at least 87 billion cubic metres
of gas. ($1=52.6 rupees)
