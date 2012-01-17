* ONGC denies signing pact with ConocoPhillips
* Reports said ONGC offered 19 deepwater oil, gas blocks to
ConocoPhillips
* ONGC shares up 1.8 pct in Mumbai trading
(Adds details, ONGC statement)
MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian state-run Oil and
Natural Gas Corp is in discussions with U.S. energy
major ConocoPhillips for a business partnership but
talks are at a "very nascent stage", the Indian explorer said
on Tuesday.
Indian media reported earlier on Tuesday, quoting unnamed
sources, that ConocoPhillips had signed a memorandum of
understanding to buy stakes in multiple blocks of ONGC.
Earlier this week, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported
ONGC was close to joining hands with ConocoPhillips for joint
exploration in India and abroad.
"Discussions with Conoco Phillips to explore possibilities
of any business partnership are at a very nascent stage," ONGC
said in an e-mailed statement, but denied it had signed a
memorandum of understanding.
"Any further information at this time would be against
corporate governance guidelines."
Global energy majors have been pushing to grab a slice of
India's oil and gas reserves and gain exposure to surging demand
in Asia's third largest economy.
BP paid $7.2 billion last year to acquire 30 percent
stake in 23 oil and gas blocks owned by India's Reliance
Industries, while UK-listed miner
Vedanta Resources acquired controlling stake in explorer
Cairn India in a deal valued around $6
billion.
Under the proposed deal with ConocoPhillips, ONGC has
offered 19 deepwater exploration blocks, situated off India's
eastern and western coasts, and in the Andaman and Nicobar
basins, for evaluation and joint exploration, the Hindustan
Times report said.
India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer, and meets
about 80 percent of its crude needs though purchases from
overseas.
It is scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet demand
in a fast-growing economy, and to feed its expanding refining
capacity.
ONGC, which has been investing heavily to maintain output
from its old fields, has said it aims to raise its crude oil
production by 15 percent to 28 million tonnes, or 560,000
barrels per day (bpd), by March 2014.
At 3 p.m. (0930 GMT), shares in ONGC, India's second largest
company by market value, were trading at 260.60 rupees, up 1.7
percent in a strong Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)