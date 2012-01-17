* ONGC denies signing pact with ConocoPhillips

MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in discussions with U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips for a business partnership but talks are at a "very nascent stage", the Indian explorer said on Tuesday.

Indian media reported earlier on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources, that ConocoPhillips had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy stakes in multiple blocks of ONGC.

Earlier this week, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported ONGC was close to joining hands with ConocoPhillips for joint exploration in India and abroad.

"Discussions with Conoco Phillips to explore possibilities of any business partnership are at a very nascent stage," ONGC said in an e-mailed statement, but denied it had signed a memorandum of understanding.

"Any further information at this time would be against corporate governance guidelines."

Global energy majors have been pushing to grab a slice of India's oil and gas reserves and gain exposure to surging demand in Asia's third largest economy.

BP paid $7.2 billion last year to acquire 30 percent stake in 23 oil and gas blocks owned by India's Reliance Industries, while UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources acquired controlling stake in explorer Cairn India in a deal valued around $6 billion.

Under the proposed deal with ConocoPhillips, ONGC has offered 19 deepwater exploration blocks, situated off India's eastern and western coasts, and in the Andaman and Nicobar basins, for evaluation and joint exploration, the Hindustan Times report said.

India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer, and meets about 80 percent of its crude needs though purchases from overseas.

It is scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet demand in a fast-growing economy, and to feed its expanding refining capacity.

ONGC, which has been investing heavily to maintain output from its old fields, has said it aims to raise its crude oil production by 15 percent to 28 million tonnes, or 560,000 barrels per day (bpd), by March 2014.

At 3 p.m. (0930 GMT), shares in ONGC, India's second largest company by market value, were trading at 260.60 rupees, up 1.7 percent in a strong Mumbai market. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)