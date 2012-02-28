GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
MUMBAI Feb 28 The overseas investment arm of Indian oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp and gas distribution company GAIL India Ltd plan to offer $2 billion to acquire UK-based Cove Energy Plc, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.
The planned offer by the two state-run Indian companies will beat a $1.76 billion bid by Thai state-controlled oil and gas group PTT and Royal Dutch Shell Plc's offer worth $1.6 billion earlier this month.
ONGC Videsh Ltd and GAIL could make their combined bid this week, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
They may value London-listed Cove at 245 pence-a-share, it said. PTT said on Friday it planned a 220 pence-per-share bid, trumping Shell's offer for Mozambique-focused Cove.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1, in Mozambique, where another operator Anadarko said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Indian firms Bharat Petroleum Corp and Videocon Industries Ltd own 10 percent stake each in the Rovuma block.
Officials at ONGC and GAIL could not be immediately reached by Reuters. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year