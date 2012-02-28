* ONGC, GAIL say participating in formal sale process
* Consortium may value Cove at 245 pence-a-share -media
* Bid would trump offers from Shell, Thailand's PTT
* Analysts not convinced about ONGC-GAIL joining bid war
* East Africa gas prospects draw intense interest
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Feb 28 A consortium of Indian
public-sector energy companies said they may join a bidding war
for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, becoming
the second Asian state-run group seeking to trump Shell's
$1.6 billion offer.
A last-minute offer from Oil and Natural Gas Corp
and GAIL India would pit them against Thai oil and gas
group PTT and Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a race for the
London-listed company's promising gas reserves in Mozambique.
"Given the potential of the asset, it would be a good
acquisition," said Manish Sonthalia, fund manager at Motilal
Oswal AMC, who doubted funding would be a problem.
"Shell is also bidding, so you have that much comfort on the
asset and its potential."
Shell had hoped to make a pre-emptive move for Cove's prize
among hot East Africa gas prospects by offering 195 pence per
share for the company earlier this month, a 70 percent premium
to the share price when Cove put itself up for sale on Jan. 5.
But Thailand's PTT beat that last Friday with a 220 pence
bid, or $1.77 billion, and while analysts had doubts about the
Indian firms' prospects, their interest highlights a quickening
scramble for natural resources for fast-growing Asian economies.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique's
Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko
said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas -- equal to nearly half of Canada's proved reserves.
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp and Videocon
Industries Ltd each own a 10 percent stake in the
Rovuma block.
ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of India's
biggest oil and gas producer ONGC, and GAIL said they had made
no decision on whether to bid for Cove, or on any terms.
The statement was in response to a Tuesday report by the
Times of India newspaper, citing sources familiar with the
matter, that the consortium could make a combined bid this week
valuing Cove at 245 pence a share.
Cove's shares have surged since Shell's offer on Feb. 22,
fuelled by anticipation of a bidding war.
The shares, which rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday to 239 pence,
have more than doubled since the company's Jan. 5 announcement
of a sale process and are up more than 50 percent since Shell
announced its bid.
SCOUTING ABROAD
The Indian consortium's interest mirrors efforts by Indian
steel, power and coal companies to scout for overseas coal mines
to satisfy demand from the fast-growing economy, Asia's third
largest.
But state-run companies such as Coal India, GAIL
and ONGC have not been particularly successful in closing large
overseas acquisitions in recent years and have shied away from
bidding wars despite sitting on huge piles of cash.
"They are very cautious in their approach and it takes a lot
of time for them to take government approvals while their rivals
elsewhere make quick decisions," said Juergen Maiar, a
Vienna-based fund manager with Raiffeisen Euroasien Aktien.
"Indian public sector firms like ONGC need to look for
assets overseas to improve their production capacity but they
haven't been very successful in this yet," said Maiar, who
manages $300 million worth of Indian stocks including ONGC.
An Indian state consortium of five companies in
January last year decided not to counter Rio Tinto's
$3.9 billion bid for Australian coal miner Riversdale
, after hiring a consultant and spending weeks weighing
bid options.
ONGC's attempts to put off an agreed purchase of Imperial
Energy in 2008, after oil prices collapsed and the sale price
looked high, also undermined perceptions of Indian firms as
committed buyers, analysts said. Chinese companies have a strong
track record of successfully executing overseas acquisitions.
ONGC, which accounts for 79 percent of India's oil and gas
production, said last month it was in discussions with U.S.
energy major ConocoPhillips for a business partnership
but talks were at a very nascent stage.
The company gave no details on the talks but media reports
said they involved joint exploration in India and abroad.
The emerging battle over Cove reflects intense industry
interest in East Africa, a previously little-explored area which
is tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.
Energy companies are eyeing growing demand in Asia's
fast-growing economies as well as in Japan, where gas imports
have climbed as its nuclear reactors sit idle, unable to restart
after routine maintenance given public safety fears stirred by
the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
($1=0.6313 British pounds)
