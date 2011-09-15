* Share sale deferred due to poor market conditions

* Company, government officials to discuss matter on Friday

* Share sale part of govt's divestment programme (Adds details, company comment, shares) MUMBAI, Sep 15 Indian state run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) share sale valued at around $2.5 billion has been deferred due to bad market conditions, a source with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

The share sale first scheduled for March has been postponed several times this year due to turmoil in global markets and lingering concerns over government fuel subsidies, part of which are borne by ONGC.

The share sale was scheduled to launch on Sept. 20 and close on Sept 23.

"We have not got any direct communication from the DoD (department of disinvestment). We will discuss the matter tomorrow," ONGC Chairman A.K. Hazarika told Reuters.

A ministerial panel had been scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss pricing for the issue.

Officials at the government's department of disinvestment were not immediately available for comment.

The offer is part of a broader federal plan to raise about $9 billion from share sales this fiscal year, an effort aimed at plugging India's fiscal gap and generating funds for schemes for the poor.

The sale of a 5 percent stake by the Indian government would fetch around $2.5 billion but the shares were widely expected to be issued at a slight discount as the government looks to attract investors in a volatile market.

Indian companies raised $7.1 billion in equity in the first half of 2011, down 42 percent from the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

India's main stock index is down more than a fifth so far this year, making it one of the world's worst-performing markets.

On Thursday, shares in ONGC, the third-largest listed firm in India by market value, closed 0.2 percent lower at 260.10 rupees in a firm Mumbai market .

The company posted a 12 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher crude oil and gas prices, but has seen its profit growth slow in recent quarters due to state-set fuel prices, which are lower than market rates. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Pandey; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)