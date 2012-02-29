MUMBAI Feb 29 India's state-run Oil and
Natural Gas Corp will launch on Thursday a share sale
through an auction that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion. The
offering will close on the same day, the company said.
The government will sell 5 percent of its holding, or about
428 million shares, in the offering and the floor price for the
issue has been set at 290 rupees a share, ONGC said in a notice
to stock exchanges late on Tuesday.
ONGC shares closed at 283.40 rupees on Tuesday.
India on Tuesday approved the sale through a share auction,
Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said, reviving the government's
faltering divestment programme.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)