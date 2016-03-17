By Promit Mukherjee
MUMBAI, March 17 State-run Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation Ltd, India's biggest explorer, plans to
enter into partnerships with overseas oilfield service providers
to boost output from ageing oil and gas fields, its chairman
said.
Under the terms of the tie-up being discussed, firms such as
Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co will invest
capital and share technical expertise in stagnant but producing
ONGC hydrocarbon fields, D.K. Sarraf told Reuters.
If the foreign partners are able to increase output, they
will be paid a pre-determined fee on each additional barrel of
crude oil produced, making it the first time India has adopted
this kind of agreement, he said.
ONGC, which accounts for half of India's total oil and gas
production, has often been criticised by investors for failing
to arrest a steady decline in its output. Most of its major
fields are more than 25 years old.
India imports almost 77 percent of its total crude oil
requirement and the government is pushing to reduce crude oil
and natural gas imports to between 65 and 67 percent in the next
six years.
Global oilfield service providers are looking for orders
from India as drilling and exploration contracts elsewhere in
the world are fast drying up following a plunge in oil
prices.
"In this low crude oil regime, we have decided to take
advantage of the lower cost of services to enhance our
capacity," Sarraf said.
Despite a 60 percent fall in global crude oil prices in the
past year-and-a-half, ONGC has maintained its capital spending
and has spent about $4.5 billion so far in the current fiscal
year to end-March to bolster production.
Besides Schlumberger and Halliburton, ONGC is in talks with
Weatherford International and Baker Hughes Inc.
, among others, Sarraf said. Schlumberger declined to
comment. Halliburton, Weatherford and Baker Hughes did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sarraf said ONGC is working to identify fields where output
has come to a standstill after years of operation, but which the
service providers see as offering potential.
Partnerships are being considered for assets such as the
Mehsana field in the western state of Gujarat and ONGC's oldest
asset in eastern Assam state, said an ONGC executive who did not
wish to be named.
Sarraf declined to comment on the timeline for signing the
partnerships.
