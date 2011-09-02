HONG KONG, Sept 2 India's government is set to unveil a schedule on Monday for a stock offering worth about $2.6 billion for state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) , sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The follow-on offering had been postponed several times this year because of turmoil in global markets and lingering concern over government fuel subsidies.

The sources were not authorised to speak to the media on the plans.

The government owns 74.14 percent of ONGC, and has said it plans to sell a 5 percent stake in the offering. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)