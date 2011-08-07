LONDON Aug 8 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) is in talks with BG BG.L, Eni (ENI.MI) and Shell (RDSa.L) to sell stakes in deepwater developments off the country's resource-rich eastern coast, the Financial Times said on Monday.

The newspaper cited A.K. Hazarika, chairman of the group, which is India's biggest oil and gas body, as saying the state-owned group was looking for a partner with the technological expertise to exploit the country's vast but untapped deepwater oil and gas reserves.

"For deepwater exploration, we are definitely looking for some partner at least for the development part...we definitely want a company that can support us on the technical front."

"We are talking to many companies - in particular BG, Eni, Shell," Hazarika was quoted as saying.

The group is seeking to replicate the lucrative $7.2 billion (4.4 billion pound) deal struck between BP (BP.L) and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), according to the FT.

ONGC, which has a market capitalisation of $55 billion, has already been collaborating with the British, Italian and Anglo- Dutch explorers but is looking to deepen ties with foreign companies to boost the development of its 85 deepwater blocks in the Indian Ocean.

Hazarika told the FT that the group planned to focus more on developing its ailing domestic assets than seeking opportunities overseas.

Shell, BG and Eni were not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)