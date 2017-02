NEW DELHI Aug 30 Indian energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to commission two large petrochemicals projects it is developing through joint ventures in 2012 and 2013 respectively, its chairman said in a written speech to shareholders on Tuesday.

ONGC plans to commission the petrochem project at Dahej in western India, being developed by ONGC Petro-additions Ltd (OPAL) in 2012 and another by ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (OMCL) in 2013, Chairman A.K. Hazarika said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)