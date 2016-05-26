* Net profit rises 12 pct to 44.16 bln rupees
* Forecasts 300 billion rupees in capex for 2016/17
(Adds management comment, details)
By Sankalp Phartiyal and Promit Mukherjee
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 26 India's Oil and Natural
Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) said on Friday it expects output
to rise this financial year as it invests billions of dollars in
ramping up production from its ageing fields.
India's biggest exploration company is targeting 300 billion
rupees ($4.5 billion) of capital expenditure in the year to
March 2017, after spending a similar amount in its previous
financial year, Chairman D.K. Sarraf said.
The state-run company reported a 12 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to 44.16 billion rupees, beating
estimates.
"Oil and gas production will both increase during the year
because many of the projects which we initiated ... are going
very well," Sarraf told a news conference in the Indian capital.
It would be the first increase in ONGC's gas production in
almost a decade, and its third straight year of increases in oil
output. ONGC has been criticised for failing to halt a decline
in oil output from its ageing fields between 2005 and 2015.
A sharp fall in crude oil prices has forced many global
explorers to lower their capital spending, or capex.
ONGC, which contributes almost half of the oil and gas
produced in India, is taking a contrarian view, and wants to
benefit from lower oil field services costs, Sarraf told Reuters
in February.
India, the world's fourth-biggest energy consumer which
imports more than three quarters of its needs, is aiming to
lower oil and gas imports by a tenth in six years, and bring
them down to 50 percent of consumption by 2030.
ONGC's fourth-quarter net profit was boosted by a one-off
gain as it reversed 8.52 billion rupees from a charge taken
previously. It also benefited from a 6.33 billion rupees cut in
the government discount ONGC is required to offer fuel
retailers.
ONGC and another state-run explorer, Oil India Ltd
, compensate fuel marketing companies for any losses
incurred on selling LPG and kerosene at government-controlled
prices.
($1 = 67.0775 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and David Clarke)