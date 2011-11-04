* Q2 net 86.4 bln rupees vs forecast 65.1 bln rupees
* ONGC shares end lower in Mumbai trade ahead of results
* Keen on bidding for assets in Myanmar-chairman
By Anurag Kotoky and Prashant Mehra
NEW DELHI Nov 4 Higher oil and gas prices and a
lower subsidy burden helped Indian state-run explorer Oil &
Natural Gas Corp post a 60 percent jump in quarterly
profit and beat market expectations.
Profits were also bolstered by one-off benefits on account
of lower write-offs and foreign exchange gains on a sharply
weaker rupee during the quarter .
ONGC, India's second-largest listed firm, on Friday reported
net profit of 86.42 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) for its
fiscal second quarter ended September, compared with 53.89
billion rupees a year earlier.
A Reuters poll of 11 brokerages had on average expected net
profit of 65.1 billion rupees for the quarter.
"The realisations are much better, mainly because crude
prices were high, but also because the fuel price hike in June
eased the subsidy burden," said Deven Choksey, managing director
at Mumbai's KR Choksey Shares & Securities.
ONGC said net realisations from oil sales jumped to $83.70
per barrel from $62.75 a barrel a year earlier. Discounts to
state-run refiners reduced profit by 33.2 billion rupees, the
company said. This was, however, half the 68.8 billion rupees
decrease in profit it suffered in the April-June quarter.
"Discounts (to retailers) are down significantly from the
previous quarter, but what we need to watch out for is how the
subsidy sharing mechanism is maintained," said Deepak Pareek,
sector analyst at brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher.
India allows state-run refiners to set retail prices for
petrol, but the government controls the prices for diesel,
cooking gas and kerosene, which means local exploration firms
like ONGC must share the shortfall by selling crude to those
refiners at discounted rates.
Indian state-run oil companies are expected to rack up
revenue losses of $26.4 billion in the fiscal year ending March
2012, India's oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy said earlier this
week.
New Delhi aims to loosen control of fuel prices, but has
found this difficult with global crude prices LCOc1 staying
well above $100 a barrel most of this year.
India's state-run fuel retailers raised petrol prices by
about 2.7 percent from Friday, their fourth increase in prices
this year, but have found it difficult to raise diesel prices.
.
India last raised diesel prices by 9 percent in June.
GAINS ON HIGHER CRUDE, ONE-OFF ITEMS
ONGC's second-quarter net sales rose to 226.2 billion rupees
from 181.9 billion a year ago.
The company gained from higher crude oil prices compared to
a year earlier, earning additional revenue of 43.92 billion
rupees in the quarter, Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters.
"It(the rise in profit) is on the subsidy burden. Another
thing is the variation in price. Oil prices this quarter have
been very high compared to same period last year," he said.
Other income rose by a quarter to 11.3 billion rupees, while
depreciation and write-offs declined by 26 percent during the
July-September period, the company said.
ONGC, which has been investing heavily to maintain output
from its old fields, has said it aims to raise its crude oil
production by 15 percent to 28 million tonnes, or 560,000
barrels per day (bpd), by March 2014.
ONGC is keen on bidding for assets in Myanmar, Vasudeva
said. Earlier this year, Mynamar had sought bids from foreign
firms to develop 18 new onshore oil and gas blocks, but said the
winners will be required to set up joint ventures with local
companies.
India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer, importing
about 80 percent of its crude needs. It is scouting for oil and
gas assets abroad to meet demand in a fast-growing economy, and
to feed its expanding refining capacity.
Shares in ONGC, the second-largest listed firm in India by
market value, closed down 0.4 percent in a Mumbai market that
rose 0.5 percent.
The stock, valued at $48.4 billion, has declined nearly 14
percent so far in 2011, matching a similar fall in the main
stock index .
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)