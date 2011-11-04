NEW DELHI Nov 4 Indian state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp expects to get about 19 billion rupees ($386 million) on account of royalty recovery from Cairn India's Rajasthan blocks, its head said on Friday.

"The total recovery will be about 2,500 crores (25 billion rupees). After tax, it should be about 1,900 crores," ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters, adding this would be accounted for in the December quarter.

ONGC, which holds a 30-percent stake in the Cairn-operated oil and gas fields in western India, gave its nod for London-based miner Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a majority stake in Cairn India , subject to royalty payments being shared between the two partners.

So far, ONGC had borne the entire royalty burden. ($1=49.20 rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)