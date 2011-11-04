NEW DELHI Nov 4 Indian state-run explorer Oil &
Natural Gas Corp expects to get about 19 billion
rupees ($386 million) on account of royalty recovery from Cairn
India's Rajasthan blocks, its head said on Friday.
"The total recovery will be about 2,500 crores (25 billion
rupees). After tax, it should be about 1,900 crores," ONGC
Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters, adding this would be
accounted for in the December quarter.
ONGC, which holds a 30-percent stake in the Cairn-operated
oil and gas fields in western India, gave its nod for
London-based miner Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a
majority stake in Cairn India , subject to royalty
payments being shared between the two partners.
So far, ONGC had borne the entire royalty burden.
($1=49.20 rupees)
