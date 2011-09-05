MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp's follow-on share sale, valued at around $2.5 billion and delayed by more than six months, is likely to be launched on Sept 20 and will close on Sept 23, sources said on Monday.

The sale of a 5-percent stake by the Indian government is part of a broader proposal to raise about $9 billion through share sales in public sector firms this fiscal year, to help plug the federal government's fiscal gap and generate funds for schemes for the poor.

ONGC is likely to file the prospectus for the public offer with the markets regulator later on Monday, the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter was not public yet.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra amd Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)