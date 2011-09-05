MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian state-run explorer Oil and
Natural Gas Corp's follow-on share sale, valued at
around $2.5 billion and delayed by more than six months, is
likely to be launched on Sept 20 and will close on Sept 23,
sources said on Monday.
The sale of a 5-percent stake by the Indian government is
part of a broader proposal to raise about $9 billion through
share sales in public sector firms this fiscal year, to help
plug the federal government's fiscal gap and generate funds for
schemes for the poor.
ONGC is likely to file the prospectus for the public offer
with the markets regulator later on Monday, the sources said,
declining to be identified as the matter was not public yet.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra amd Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by
Jui Chakravorty)