MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Friday it has deferred its follow on share sale, but did not disclose any reason for the delay.

The government had decided to delay the share sale, valued at around $2.5 billion due to poor market conditions, a source had told Reuters late on Thursday.

ONGC said the selling shareholder -- the government -- would evaluate its decision in due course. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)