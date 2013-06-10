* Indian companies still pursue 10 pct Anadarko stake-source
* Deal value of $2.5 bln in withdrawn statement in line with
expectations
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Nidhi Verma
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 Indian state company
ONGC withdrew a statement issued on Monday saying it
and Oil India Ltd had signed an agreement to buy a 10
percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon
Group for $2.48 billion.
The company did not give the reason for the withdrawal but a
company source said the announcement of the deal had been
accidentally issued prematurely.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the
deal was still on track and the formal announcement was likely
to be made in the next couple of days.
Separately, a source with direct knowledge said the two
Indian state energy companies had also bid a similar amount for
a 10 percent stake in the Rovuma offshore field from U.S.-based
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which has a 36.5 percent stake
in the field and is the operator.
Videocon, a conglomerate controlled by tycoon Venugopal
Dhoot, paid $75 million for the Rovuma 1 stake in 2008 - before
gas finds vastly increased its value and it emerged as a major
supply base with potential to export into energy-hungry Asia.
The original announcement by ONGC on Monday said it had been
represented in the deal by its ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL)
unit, its overseas operations arm.
"ONGC regrets to announce that the Press Release titled 'OVL
and OIL sign definitive agreement to acquire interest in the
Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block in Mozambique' has been
inadvertently issued. The above-referred Release stands
withdrawn," it said in a statement.
Explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), faces
diminishing supplies from its ageing oil and gas fields in India
and has been buying interests in overseas assets.
The $2.48 billion price, mentioned in the withdrawn
announcement, is roughly in line with market expectations.
Anadarko and Videocon had each launched an auction of their
respective 10 percent stakes in the Mozambique field earlier
this year.
The field has the potential to become one of the world's
largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producing hubs by 2018, and
is strategically located to supply gas to India at competitive
prices, the withdrawn statement said.
Recent discoveries have turned the Rovuma offshore field
into a major draw for global energy producers and boosted
Mozambique's gas reserves to around 150 trillion cubic feet,
enough to supply world number-one LNG importer Japan for 35
years.
After Anadarko, Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd is the
second-biggest holder in Mozambique's offshore Area 1 block,
with a 20 percent stake.
Indian state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
owns 10 percent while Thai state oil company PTT Exploration and
Production PCL has an 8.5 percent interest and
Mozambique's state-owned ENH 15 percent.
The remaining 10 percent is the stake being offered by the
unit of Dhoot's Videocon Industries. The company is
expected to use some of the sale proceeds to pare debt of more
than $5.5 billion.
Last year, PTT trumped Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a
hotly contested battle for Cove Energy Plc and its 8.5 percent
of the Mozambique field, paying $1.9 billion.