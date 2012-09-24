UPDATE 6-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 Oil and gas output from India's ONGC Videsh in 2012/13 will be less than last fiscal year's 8.7 million tonnes, its managing director said on Monday.
Output from a south Sudan field has been halted over disputes, while production from Syrian fields has declined, D.K. Sarraf told reporters.
State-run explorer ONGC invests in foreign assets through its unit ONGC Videsh Ltd.
"Production in north Sudan is almost normal, but south Sudan will take some months," Sarraf said. "Other than Sudan and Syria, we would try to catch up the production (from other fields) at last year's level, but some fields are also declining."
He hoped that output from overseas assets could get a boost from the next fiscal year as new fields in A1 and A3 in Myanmar would be commissioned.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer, buys nearly 80 percent of its oil needs as expanding refining capacity has outpaced local oil output. ONGC's local oil output has been almost stagnant for years. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany imported 3.0 percent less natural gas last year compared with 2015 and paid 27.3 percent less as oil-linked gas prices fell with cheaper crude, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Monday. The import bill in the twelve months came to 17.8 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months, though the importance of vir
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Recasts with Mattis, Townsend remarks, end of meetings)