BRIEF-Houston Martin reports 13.09 pct stake in Tellurian Inc
* Houston Martin reports 13.09 percent stake in Tellurian Inc as on Feb. 10, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lJHBKF) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 10 Oman National Investment Corporation Holding SAOG : * Says major sharholder enters talks to sell stake - statement * Says potential sale involves more than 25 percent stake transfer to undisclosed buyer
* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes