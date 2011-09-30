* Government declares Cerro Verde strike legal

* Freeport-McMoRan says output not impacted

LIMA, Sept 30 Peru's government was set to broker wage talks on Friday to end the second labor strike this month at Freeport-McMoRan's ( FCX.N ) giant Cerro Verde mine, which churns outs 2 percent of global copper supply.

The mediation effort will test the ability of leftist President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, to resolve labor and environmental conflicts that constantly arise in the Andean country, where mineral exports traditionally drive economic growth and communities want a slice of surging corporate profits.

The strike entered its second day on Friday and the government, in what appeared to be a bid to pressure the company to reach a deal to raise pay for workers, has declared the strike legal -- a move that means the company cannot hire temporary workers to replace union members on the picket line.

It was the first time a Peruvian government has declared a strike legal in Cerro Verde's 40-year history and the company has appealed to overturn the ruling.

Union leaders say they will paralyze output at the mine, but Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said production had not been "materially affected" by the strike and the facility was operating with "supervisory and personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions."

U.S.-based Freeport controls the Cerro Verde mine, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura ( BVN.N ) also has a stake.

Copper traders said the Cerro Verde walkout had little impact on global prices for the red metal on Thursday, as economic concerns overshadowed the strike.

Cerro Verde's labor contract expired Aug. 31 and its 1,100 workers had put down tools for five days earlier this month to press the company to sign a new contract. They returned to work when the government declared the strike illegal.

Freeport also faces an ongoing strike at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia. Its shares fell 2.9 percent on Thursday to $31.34 as it faces strikes and on worries about the global economy.

Mine workers throughout the developing world have walked off the job this year to demand a greater share of mining profits at a time when metals are fetching high prices on international markets. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)