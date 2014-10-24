Oct 24 Oniva Online Group Europe AB

* Says lowers guidance for full year 2014

* Says lowers 2014 EBITDA guidance to about 10 million Swedish crowns from 30 million crowns

* Says lowers 2014 net sales guidance to about 260 million crowns from 280 million crowns

* Says lowers guidance as revenue in Q3 has not developed according to expectations