BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 pct stake in MDC Partners
* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 percent stake in MDC Partners Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - sec filing
Oct 24 Oniva Online Group Europe AB
* Says lowers guidance for full year 2014
* Says lowers 2014 EBITDA guidance to about 10 million Swedish crowns from 30 million crowns
* Says lowers 2014 net sales guidance to about 260 million crowns from 280 million crowns
* Says lowers guidance as revenue in Q3 has not developed according to expectations
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol "veri"
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing