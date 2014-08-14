BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
Aug 14 Oniva Online Group Europe AB : * Q2 net revenue SEK 66.3 million versus SEK 53.0 million * Q2 EBITDA SEK 2.5 million versus SEK 10.1 million * Says board continues to work with the action for orderliness * It needs to ensure a sound capital structure and create conditions for
implementation of measures for improved cash flow * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).