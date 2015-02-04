BRIEF-China ITS Holdings says fy profit attributable was RMB75.5 mln
* FY revenue increased by approximately rmb208.3 million to approximately rmb2.53 billion
Feb 4 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :
* Names Jakob Söderbaum new CEO
* Jakob Söderbaum will start as CEO on March 23
* Jakob Söderbaum will replace Anders Aleborg who currently serves as acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results